MOUND — Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless, a nonprofit helping homeless and hungry youth in the Twin Cities, granted the Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) with $6,421 on Oct. 29 to provide more meals to those facing food insecurity in western Hennepin County, according to a news release.
WeCAN, based in Mound, will use the grant money to purchase a new refrigerator, freezer and updated equipment, the release says.
Last year, the WeCAN Mobile Market distributed a record 72,206 pounds of food, and with the new equipment it will be able to provide more food and ensure clients receive safe, high-quality foods, according to the release.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. The organization’s primary goal is to ensure front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment and infrastructure to carry out their work, the release says.
