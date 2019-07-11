Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of the chairs and benches that sit along the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail outside the Hennepin County Library in Excelsior.
Congratulations to Silve Carlson of Woodland, Hal Roberts of Greenwood, Val Stuessi, the Ault family of Edina, Rhoda Brooks of Excelsior, Candy Gehrmann of Deephaven, Joy Pecchia of Greenwood, and Excelsior Library’s Senior Librarian Peggy Bauer, who all guessed the photo correctly.
The Excelsior Library was established in 1922, at which time it was housed out of the White House Hotel. It moved to various locations throughout its history, before opening its first permanent location on Third Street in 1965. In 2014, the library moved to its current home, 337 Water St. in Excelsior.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.