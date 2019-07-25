Last week’s where the heck is it photo was taken of Dakota Rail Regional Trail bridge, next to the Arcola Bridge, that goes over the channel between Crystal Bay and Smith Bay on Lake Minnetonka.
Congratulations to Ken Huskins of Shorewood, Connie Isaak, Rick Richardson of Wayzata, Daniel Horak and Steve and Peni Gensler of Tonka Bay, who all guessed the photo correctly.
Thank you to everyone who submitted guesses for where the heck is it. If you have any ideas for what we should do for a future where the heck is it photo, we’d love to hear them. You can either email your ideas or high-resolution photos (include a closeup and wide shot) to mturtinen@swpub.com or call editor Melissa Turtinen with your idea at 952-843-4640. We’ll give you credit for your submission.