MINNETONKA — Learn about wildlife, forestry and water quality with the Three Rivers Park District on Dec. 12 at a presentation by John Moriarty, senior manager of wildlife with the district.
The presentation will feature information about prairie management, wildlife reintroduction and turtle research, according to a news release from Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteers.
The program begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. There will be a social time from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Moriarty has written several books on natural resource topics and served on the board of the Minnesota Master Naturalists. He was also one of the original instructors for the naturalist program, the release says.
The event is offered by the West Metro Chapter of Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteers.