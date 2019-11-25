Much of central and southern Minnesota, including the southwest metro, is under a winter storm warning beginning Tuesday night.
The winter storm warning will be in effect in Scott and Carver counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Hennepin County’s winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until noon Wednesday.
The area was previously under a winter storm watch, but that was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of southern of MN and west-central WI. Significant snow accumulation is expected across these regions. Strong northwest winds will arrive late Tuesday night and Wednesday, which will bring areas of blowing snow. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/VpLCO6JwFK— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 25, 2019
Communities in the warning area could see 5 to 8 inches or more of snow, as well as gusty northeast winds reaching 40 mph, which could cause areas of blowing snow. The National Weather Service says travel could be “significantly impacted” through “at least Wednesday morning,” making travel “difficult.”
Weather officials are reminding those who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest on road conditions can be found at www.511mn.org.
This storm could make this year's Thanksgiving a little snowier than average. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about one in three Thanksgivings have at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.
The years with the most snow on Turkey Day happened in 1921 and 1983, when 10 inches of snow was on the ground by Thanksgiving, the DNR says.