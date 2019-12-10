WOODLAND — After 11 years as mayor of Woodland, Jim Doak stepped down as the leader of the 480-person community on Dec. 9.
Doak had planned on retiring at the end of 2020 when his term ended but due to health issues he retired a little early, he told Lakeshore Weekly News at a reception in his honor on Dec. 9.
Doak sat on the City Council for six years before being appointed mayor in 2008. Doak said his time working as mayor was “very pleasant and productive due to the very nice people in Woodland.”
He and his wife have no plans to leave Woodland, he said.
Directly after the reception for Doak, Woodland held its regular City Council meeting, where former City Council member Vince Suerth was sworn in as the new mayor. The City Council appointed Suerth to fill the rest of Doak’s term, City Clerk Sara Skalle told the paper.
Suerth’s seat will be filled by an appointment by the City Council. The Council tabled the matter of appointing its new member until its next City Council meeting on Jan. 13, 2020.