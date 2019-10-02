ORONO — Construction on a new senior living community is underway at Wayzata Boulevard and Old Crystal Bay Road North in Orono.
The community, called Stonebay of Orono Senior Living, is being built by Welcome Home Management and will feature 72 units — 24 units for independent living residents, 24 for residents needing assisted living and 24 units for those with memory care needs, a news release says.
“We’re pleased to offer customized care in a beautiful setting that reflects the Minnesota lake culture,” Dean Bloemke, founder of Welcome Home Management, said in the release. “Seniors who have raised their families in the western suburbs around Lake Minnetonka will be able to experience the finest in senior living and still stay within their own community. Stonebay of Orono will allow them to live in comfort and safety while staying close to their doctor, friends and families.”
The grounds will feature an outdoor gazebo, dining, a library, a rooftop patio, salon, underground parking, a movie theater and a fitness room, among other features.
Stonebay of Orono Senior Living is expected to open in the summer of 2020.
The community’s website is welcomehmc.com/communities/stonebay-senior-living-orono/.