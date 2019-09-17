WAYZATA — Road work at the intersection of Wayzata and Superior boulevards in Wayzata is wrapping up.
Crews laid the final layer of bituminous pavement on Sept. 10, completing all of the major construction activities at the intersection, the city of Wayzata said in an email update.
"Minor restoration activities and clean-up work have yet to be completed," the city's Sept. 13 email update said, adding "these activities are not anticipated to disrupt traffic."
The final layer of pavement was installed after some delay. It was scheduled to be installed the last week of August, but was delayed because the area had to be excavated by an AT&T contractor, Michels, a news release from the city of Wayzata said.
While installing fiber-optic lines for AT&T, the contractor damaged other communication lines and caused significant phone and internet outages in the area.
Michels had to excavate to repair the lines and restore the service to affected customers. The contractors completed the repairs to the curb, sidewalk and street pavement in early September.
Road construction at the intersection realigned Wayzata Boulevard and Superior Boulevard. It was part of overall public improvements related to the Presbyterian Homes/The Promenade project.
The city's road construction website is navigatewayzata.com.