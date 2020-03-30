Long Lake Fire Department Chief James Van Eyll received an interesting comment when recently exiting a distillery and loading two 5-gallon containers into his vehicle.
“I was putting them in my fire department squad and someone asked if I was having a big party,” Van Eyll said with a laugh. “I told him it was actually hand sanitizer, but I’m sure it looked pretty odd.”
The Long Lake department and many other emergency response units from the area are benefiting from a GoFundMe effort, Hand Sanitizer for Heroes, to produce hand sanitizer at Copperwing Distillery in St. Louis Park.
The fundraising enterprise officially kicked off March 19 with an original goal of $3,000 to produce about 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus crisis. That goal was elevated several days later to $5,000, which was attained in about five days.
As of Monday, March 30, there had been 134 donors with $6,849 raised.
“We got the word out and it just kind of took off on its own,” Van Eyll said. “It shows the support this area has for their public safety departments. It’s been incredible.”
“Hand washing is one of the keys to help flatten the curve,” he added. “Out in the field, our first responders don’t have access to soap and water, so we use hand sanitizer and a lot of it.”
The Long Lake department is dispersing the ethanol-based hand sanitizers to various police and fire departments, including, in part: Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Medina, Loretto, Minnetrista, Mound, Hamel and Excelsior.
“The hard part is finding the smaller containers to put it in,” Van Eyll said.
A number of distilleries, because of their equipment, supplies and governmental approval, have stepped up to make hand sanitizer at their facilities.
“We are doing what we can since hand sanitizers are vastly limited or not available,” said Kyle Kettering, one of the tri-owners of Copperwing. “Our purpose is to help protect the first responders who are on the front lines of combating this.”
Copperwing is using a recipe provided by the World Health Organization.
“It is so rewarding to see the community response,” Kettering added. “It’s been pretty overwhelming.”
The fundraising effort and Copperwing’s involvement spawned from conversations Van Eyll and his wife Kim had with Dr. Brian Idelkope, the couple’s physician and a partner in Copperwing.
“There was talk of the COVID-19 and the difficulty we had in getting hand sanitizer in the field,” Van Eyll said. “We didn’t know he was a part owner in a distillery and we didn’t know they were looking into switching to make hand sanitizer.”
Conversations continued and the GoFundMe page was started to help the distillery get funds to purchase supplies.
Idelkope, in a released statement, said his position as a doctor and distillery owner put him in a unique position to realize health concerns for first responders, and to make hand sanitizer to give them “the confidence they need to do their jobs and to save lives.”