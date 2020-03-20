SPRING PARK — In an effort to help families in need, Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge is giving away complimentary walleye dinners to its customers.
"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. When life gives you walleye, you make walleye dinners," Fletcher's posted on Facebook on March 19.
On Sunday, March 22, the popular lakeside restaurant, which previously said it is temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, will give customers in need two complimentary walleye dinners per person.
The dinners can be picked up between 5-7 p.m. at the valet area by the front door of the restaurant — just pull up and restaurant staff will bring the dinners out to you.
Fletcher's is fixing 500 dinners and is giving them away first-come, first-serve.
"We are in difficult times and we want to serve the community that has supported us for over 50 years," the Facebook post said.
Lord Fletcher's is at 3746 Sunset Drive in Spring Park.