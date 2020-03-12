EXCELSIOR — Excelsior's St. Patrick's Day celebration planned for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.
"The health and safety of our community is our top priority. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has been evaluating the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. After careful consideration, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to postpone our Luck O’ The Lake event due to concerns about COVID-19," the announcement said.
As of Thursday, March 12, nine Minnesotans, including one in Hennepin County, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Luck O' The Lake was scheduled to feature a 5K and 1-mile race and a tent party. It will be rescheduled "for a later date," the chamber said.
"We are disappointed to share this news with you and we apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," the chamber said. "We’re grateful to our incredible sponsors, volunteers, performers, runners and community members who have been gracious in this time of uncertainty."