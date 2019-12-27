PLYMOUTH — A Candlelight Walk is planned for the Luce Line State Trail in Plymouth on Jan. 3.
Minnesota State Parks and Trails is hosting the free walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, on a one-mile section of trail that will be lit with candle luminaries, the Minnesota DNR’s website says. Walkers can warm up around campfires along the way and enjoy hot cider and other refreshments.
Organizers recommend parking at the parking area off Vicksburg Lane near the Luce Line State Trail crossing or at the Wayzata School District lot off Highway 101.
No registration is required. Leashed dogs are welcome.
For more information, call 651-259-5875.