Luminarias (copy)
Buy Now

A luminary walk is planned Friday, Jan. 3, in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — A Candlelight Walk is planned for the Luce Line State Trail in Plymouth on Jan. 3.

Minnesota State Parks and Trails is hosting the free walk from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, on a one-mile section of trail that will be lit with candle luminaries, the Minnesota DNR’s website says. Walkers can warm up around campfires along the way and enjoy hot cider and other refreshments.

Organizers recommend parking at the parking area off Vicksburg Lane near the Luce Line State Trail crossing or at the Wayzata School District lot off Highway 101.

No registration is required. Leashed dogs are welcome.

For more information, call 651-259-5875.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you