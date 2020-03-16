Lunds & Byerlys is changing store hours company wide in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including reserving one hour every morning for people who are at higher risk of severe illness by the virus.
The grocery store chain, which has locations across the Twin Cities metro, including Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Navarre and Wayzata, will be open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily to “help ensure the well-being of our staff, replenishment of our products and even deeper cleaning of our stores each day,” a March 16 email said.
Lunds & Byerlys is requesting that from 7-8 a.m. only shoppers at higher risk of severe illness caused by COVID-19, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems, visit the stores.
“In doing so, our intent is to provide an opportunity for those individuals to be the first to shop after our overnight cleaning and stocking so they have increased access to essential products,” the email said.
The grocery chain also said it is working with its suppliers to find additional suppliers, when necessary, to keep shelves stocked as best it can.