Updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.
WOODLAND — A home that was under construction on Lake Minnetonka's Lower Lake was completely destroyed in a fire the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The fire at the home on the 2700 block of Gale Road in Woodland was called in at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, and by the time firefighters arrived the structure was fully engulfed, Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich told Lakeshore Weekly News on Wednesday evening (the Wayzata Fire Department contracts with the city of Woodland for its fire coverage).
There are no fire hydrants in the area, so all the water had to be hauled in using tankers, Klapprich said. And the frigid temperatures, which dropped to below zero with wind chills colder than -20 Wednesday evening, made it "tough ... harder on everybody and everything," Klapprich said on Thursday afternoon, noting it's hard to stay warm and everything freezes when it's that cold outside.
No injuries were reported, but the structure is a total loss, Klapprich said. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
According to Hennepin County records, the property on the 2700 block of Gale Road in Woodland was purchased in 2017 for $5.4 million. Records list the construction year as 2019, with Klapprich noting the home was still under construction at the time of the fire.
It took about three hours for firefighters to get the "bulk of the flame down," Klapprich said. He hadn't yet counted how many fire departments responded to the fire as of Thursday afternoon, but he guessed about 20.
Soon after the fire was reported, black smoke could be seen billowing from Gale Road, the sky in the area was glowing orange and flames were visible across the lake, from Ferndale Road in Wayzata. The fire caused so much smoke that the National Weather Service tweeted at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday that the fire produced "a very large smoke plume that has reached southern Scott County." The plume could be seen on radar images.
A fire near Lake Minnetonka has produced a very large smoke plume that has reached southern Scott County! pic.twitter.com/JaiqmWOuKv— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 13, 2020
Several emergency vehicles blocked and directed traffic at the intersection of Breezy Point Road and Maplewood Road, which leads to Gale Road, Wednesday evening. In nearby Deephaven, a fire department vehicle and two firefighters were seen filling up the truck at a hydrant.
By 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, the intersection was clear and vehicles had access to Gale Road.
This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.