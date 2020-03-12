EXCELSIOR — Maynards in Excelsior will serve a special menu, instead of its buffet, and will clean more frequently in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic, according to a March 12 news release.
The restaurant at 685 Excelsior Blvd. said it will continue to follow public health officials' recommendations and take additional measures specific to the restaurant. Those measures include:
- Enhanced routine cleaning with a focus on frequently touched surfaces like tables, door handles, counter tops, ledges and bathroom fixtures. They are being cleaned "with greater intensity," the release says, and frequently passed materials (menus, check presenters, cocktail lists, salt and pepper shakers, etc.) will be cleaned between seatings.
- Requiring any employee experiencing symptoms to stay at home. It is something the restaurant expects from its customers, too.
- Canceling the Easter and Mother's Day buffets and instead having a special brunch menu, which will be available on the restaurant's website. Maynards already does not offer its Sunday brunch in the spring and summer.
"As things evolve, we will continue to seek best practice recommendations from city, state and federal government officials and implement additional strategies as we strive to provide a safe and comfortable environment to enjoy yourself," the release said.
As of March 12, nine people in Minnesota had tested positive for COVID-19, including one person in Hennepin County.