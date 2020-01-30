MINNETRISTA — Discussions about energy affordability for customers and utility companies is expected to continue as the Minnesota Legislature considers the proposed Clean Energy First Act.
The Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee heard from seven people and discussed the Clean Energy First Act at a hearing at Mound Westonka High School in Minnetrista on Jan. 22.
The proposed bill, sponsored by Sen. David Senjen, R-Rochester, would require utility companies to prioritize carbon-free technology in their future plans and directs the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to consider whether utilities’ new energy projects are in the public’s best interest.
“I worked all summer on this, as Sen. Senjem knows, meeting with environmental groups and developing this language,” said committee chair Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, during the meeting. “It has been a journey and I appreciate Sen. Senjem allowing me to be a co-pilot and helping guide this.”
The bill focuses on nuclear, solar, wind, hydropower, carbon sequestration and municipal solid waste.
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, introduced a Clean Energy First provision in March 2019 as part of his plan to have 100% clean energy by 2050. The main difference between the Senate proposal and the governor’s provision is the governor’s provision excludes nuclear power and carbon sequestration.
Seven members of the public testified during the Jan. 22 meeting, most expressing support for the proposal.
Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley testified about climate change and its potential future financial risks.
“We (The Minnesota Department of Commerce) appreciate the shared goals of renewables and carbon-free energy going forward,” Kelley said. “I am hopeful that we can work together going forward, through our differences, to get this legislation signed by the governor.”
Kevin Prantis from LIUNA of Minnesota and North Dakota — a union of transportation and energy infrastructure builders — testified in support of the bill’s language about hiring local Minnesota workers and encouraged the senators to add even more language about hiring local union workers.
Nobles County Commissioner Gene Metz spoke about the need to address the transmission bottleneck. While there is a demand for energy, particularly clean energy, that energy cannot be transmitted between where it is created and where it is needed due to these bottlenecks.
Metz was supportive of the heart of the bill but wants the government to let the market take over rather than introduce a mandate.
Osmek noted that transmission and storage is an important part of the committee’s discussions on the bill.
The hearing allowed for 30 minutes of public testimony, giving the committee the following 30 minutes to discuss the testimony and the bill.
The senators focused on the definition of affordability and how the bill could affect customers and energy companies from an economic standpoint.
The discussion did not yield a definition of affordability, but senators noted utility companies often lay off employees when costs get higher. Osmek said he’d like to discuss further how to determine affordability.
This was the second of two hearings on the bill. The committee first met on Jan. 15 at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester.
The proposal will next be discussed after the start of the 2020 legislative session, which begins Feb. 11. A committee hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Minnesota Senate building, 95 University Ave. W in St. Paul.
The proposal
The Clean Energy First Act would lay out a path to opening a new facility — a utility has to file a resource plan with the PUC. The utility company would first have to look at clean energy resources to fill resource needs for customers. If clean resources are not found to be affordable and reliable, then the company would be able to fill the resource need with a non-renewable source.
The proposal would expand the definition of carbon-free energy to include nuclear, solar, wind, hydro, carbon sequestration and municipal solid waste. It would also include definitions of energy storage systems and power-efficiency technology.
The proposal would also allow utilities to meet their customers’ needs with a combination of carbon-free methods.