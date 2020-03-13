MINNETONKA — The city of Minnetonka is canceling events and closings facilities in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened at least 14 Minnesotans as of March 13.
All city public meetings, events and programs are canceled or postponed through March 31 and Williston Fitness Center will be closed and all classes, lessons and programs are canceled from March 14-31, the city said in a news release.
“The city of Minnetonka takes the coronavirus extremely seriously and is proactively working to minimize public health risk. We appreciate your understanding and your help to slow the spread of coronavirus,” the release said.
The following meetings are affected:
- March 16: City Council study session is canceled
- March 17 Charter Commission meeting is postponed
- March 19 Planning Commission meeting is canceled
- March 19 Mills Church community engagement workshop is postponed
- March 23 City Council meeting is canceled
- March 24 Energy Action Plan Team meeting is postponed
- March 25 Mills Church community engagement workshop is postponed
For the meetings that have been postponed, new dates will be announced on the city’s website, minnetonkamn.gov/coronavirus.
Canceled programming
In addition to the canceled and postponed meetings, all recreation, senior services and ice arena events, classes, lessons and programs are canceled through March 31.
All participants affected be the closures and cancellations will receive a credit for canceled classes and programs that can be used for a future class or program, the city says. Members of the fitness center will receive a prorated credit for the closure period.
City Hall, police and fire to stay open
Some city facilities, including City Hall, public works, the police department and fire department are open, but the city encourages residents to get in touch with staff via the city’s website, via phone or by email, and when possible limit visits to city facilities.
Fire department tours and ride-alongs are postponed until at least April 13, meanwhile fire stations 3 and 5 are limited to department personnel and residents seeking emergency medical assistance.
The city’s website is minnetonkamn.gov/coronavirus.