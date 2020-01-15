MINNETONKA — Kimberly Wilburn, a longtime Minnetonka resident, has announced she’s running for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6, according to a Jan. 15 news release.
Wilburn is running because she cares “about our community” and wants to “be involved in making this a better place to live for all of our residents,” according to her website, kimberlycaresmn.com.
Her main issues of focus include the environment/climate, affordable housing, criminal justice and roads/infrastructure/transportation, the release said, noting she plans to have listening sessions to engage with the community and hear what is on their minds.
“As a person of color, I bring unique perspectives, experiences and awareness that will aid in identifying areas that the county can do better for residents of District 6 and Hennepin County as a whole,” Wilburn said in the release. “I have identified main issues, but I realize that there are many more issues that affect the quality of life for residents. My experiences in navigating a system that is stacked against me is motivation to remove barriers for residents that have been traditionally underserved. As a newcomer to politics, I won’t accept the ‘status quo/business as usual/this is the way we’ve always done things’ mentality. I have been having and will continue to have conversations throughout District 6 about the issues that matter to them. I believe that we can do better for our community when we work with our community. We can do better together.”
Wilburn says she is a wife, mother, scientist and community organizer, noting her family has lived in Minnetonka for nearly 23 years.
She is seeking the Democratic party’s endorsement. Jan Callison is the current commissioner for District 6, but she is not seeking reelection. District 6 covers the majority of the Lake Minnetonka area, as well as Hopkins, Edina and the northern portion of Eden Prairie.