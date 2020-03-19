Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth is continuing with its weekly free community meal in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak — it'll just be a little different.
The church will follow what many other restaurants are doing due to Gov. Time Walz's order to temporarily close dine-in service: offering their food as a to-go, drive-up meal.
Every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the church will provide a free, nutritious meal to anyone who shows up (no exceptions), Jennifer Carr, the communications and marketing coordinator with the church, said.
The church is at 12235 Old Rockford Road in Plymouth. Its website is www.moply.org.