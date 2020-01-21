EXCELSIOR — The cold, snow and wind did not stop the eighth annual North American Pond Hockey Championship from being played on Lake Minnetonka's Excelsior Bay Jan. 16-19.
The championship went off without a hitch this year, according to Steve Youngstedt, the president of the DWB Memorial Foundation, which organized the event.
“We are very pleased with how the event went this year,” Youngstedt said. “The players and volunteers were undaunted by the weather, playing through the wind and cold, and filling up the Club Cambria tent between games. The Friday and Saturday night concerts were sold out and it was altogether a fantastic weekend raising money for #GIVE16 and ALS.”
The event, which included a pond hockey tournament, bean bag tournament, live music and other activities, started on a frigid note with the high temperature on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service, followed by snow and wind for the weekend games.
Around 600 players on 73 teams participated in the event, according to Karen Draayer of the North American Pond Hockey Championship. An estimated 200 youth players from Minnetonka Youth Hockey Association's mite teams also took advantage of the outdoor rinks on Excelsior Bay.
The winners of the Hockey Championship are:
- Men’s Open Division: Northland Vodka
- Men's 35+: The Greener Blade
- Men's 45+: Lord Fletcher’s
- Men's 50+: Velcro Brothers by LORAM
- Women's Black: Crowd Pleaserz
- Women's Blue: Bigsy Baby Babes
The pond hockey tournament also featured a bean bag tournament, live music and other activities.
A Charitable function
The annual tournament is hosted by the DWB Memorial Foundation, which was set up to honor Shorewood resident, David Wynn Bigham, who died in 2012.
The tournament raised money for #GIVE16, a campaign started by Minnesota Wild player Jason Zucker and his wife Carly Zucker. The proceeds, which haven't been calculated yet, will benefit the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, which provides a place for patients and their siblings to be normal kids.
Money raised at the Saturday night concert will go to the ALS Association Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota Chapter.