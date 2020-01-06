If you go

Pond hockey

The bracket-style pond hockey tournament features five divisions for men and women. Bracket-style play will begin Friday, Jan. 16, and continue on Saturday. Championship games will be held on Sunday.

Bean bags

The bean bag tournament begins on Saturday, Jan. 17, with championship play on Sunday.

Benefit concerts

High & Mighty will perform on Thursday, The Johnny Holm Band will take the stage on Friday, Jan. 17 and Viva Knievel on Saturday.

Doors each night open at 6 p.m., with the performances scheduled to go from 7-10 p.m. All three shows are 21 and older events and are expected to sell out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets early at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com/concerts. The High & Mighty show is $10, while The Johnny Hold Band and Viva Knievel tickets are $25.