By now, most of us have heard of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and have a basic understanding of what it is. How the United States and communities around the world are responding, changes by the hour, even the minute at times.
There has been preparation and panic. There has been a run on toilet paper and there has been a lot of criticism over how government leaders are responding, as well as how panicked Americans are responding.
Any way you look at it, this is a crisis in the making. Coronavirus is creating a lot of uncertainty and instability. We know that 80% of those who contract the coronavirus will not become severely ill, a Chinese study found. This is a good thing, but it does not minimize any loss of life.
As someone with two autoimmune diseases, one kidney and a predisposition to pneumonia, I fall into a higher risk category, even though I’m only 49 years old. Despite that, I’m not too worried about getting coronavirus. Because of my health challenges, every cold and flu season of the last few decades, has been a dry run preparing for the coronavirus. The kids in my house have brought home the flu and strep this season. Using many of the precautions we are being told to take now, I dodged those bullets as I do most years.
In May, I’m supposed to go home to Hawaii for my youngest sister’s wedding. I think we will make it, but we don’t know what travel will be like then. This isn’t something I’m going to worry or stress about. It’s a trip I’m fortunate to be able to take. Not being able to go would be a disappointment, not a problem. Missing a vacation is a first world problem to the extreme.
What I am worried about are the families and individuals in our community who have no paid sick leave. Children in our community who might not have food if their parents can’t work. I also think about the first responders, teachers, medical staff, postal workers, etc., who we all depend on. Those are fellow community members who may or may not be able to do their jobs if they or their families become ill.
There is much we don’t know moving forward. There is so much that is out of our control at this point. What is in our control is our ability to prepare our households. As I write this, the recommendation is to make sure you have two week’s worth of food and supplies at home, should you need to self-isolate.
What is also in our control is our ability to help organizations like the ICA Food Shelf and WeCAN. They are two local nonprofits that are gearing up for an anticipated increase in need. Contact these organizations and find out what they need. Channel any fear or uncertainty into helping to make sure others in our community are taken care of.
Helping others is a wonderful focus for children as well. Our kids are going to experience something most of us did not as children. As we protect them, let’s also use this as an opportunity to teach them about the importance of helping others. By all means put on your oxygen mask first, but then help the neighbor next to you.
While you are out picking up extra food, grab a few things for the ICA Food Shelf. If you choose to stockpile toilet paper, throw a few rolls over to WeCan. If we all do a little, the positive impact on our community could be a lot.
Adults and children alike are experiencing an unprecedented level of uncertainty and fear for many. Let’s come together and channel that uncertainty by doing what we can, to make sure no one in our community goes without needed food, medicine or supplies.
We don’t have a lot of control over what is happening and what may happen. What we do have control over is where we focus our attention and resources. Hellen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
We are resilient, we are resourceful and most of all, we are a community.