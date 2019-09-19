In my opinion, the two standout matches of the US Open this year were the men's final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev, and the second round match between Simona Halep and Taylor Townsend. The winners of each were left-handed players. I've watched a lot of tennis in my day and I can truly tell you that I was glued to my seat during these two matches.
Currently, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) lists 15 men's players in the top 100 who play left-handed, and the Women's Tennis Professionals (WTA) lists 10 left-handed players in its top 100. This fits with the estimate that about 10-14% of the overall population is left-handed. Among the current top lefty tennis pros: Nadal, Denis Shapovalov, Fernando Verdasco, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and Marketa Vondrousova. Jimmy Connors was a lefty from the golden-age of tennis and he still holds some tennis records that have not been broken.
When I was scouting for players for my teams, I was always on the lookout for a good lefty. I gave them a game or two advantage because most right-handed players are not used to facing a left-handed opponent. It can be tricky for a recreational player to change hitting patterns and approach shots, especially if they did not know they would be facing a lefty until match time. It's always good to be prepared for this possibility — even better is to have a lefty practice partner friend.
Former coach to Andre Agassi, Nick Bollettieri, once commented that he thought left-handed players were more flexible in the wrist, which helped them on their serve and forehand shots. Organized tennis once considered a rule change that would have prohibited a lefty from serving to the add-court on a match point. The thinking was that it presented an unfair advantage for the lefty.
My take on the reason why lefties develop a unique style is that subtle details are lost in translation when a lefty child is learning tennis from a right-handed player or coach, and that's why they develop a unique lefty stroke. If you have high tennis goals for your child, keep putting the racket in their left hand and have them learn initially from a left-handed coach, if possible, so they can model the instructor more easily.
Technology has helped left-handed players with mirror-image tennis videos so the strokes of great right-handed players like Roger Federer and others can now be viewed so it looks exactly as if they are playing with their opposite hand. You can find these mirror-image tennis videos on YouTube.
Back in the day, I never really had too much trouble playing against a lefty because my two-handed backhand was my best shot. I was not afraid to get into a rally against a lefty forehand. Returning a lefty serve can be tricky if they have a good, wide slice in the add-court, but the same is true for a right-handed player when serving into the lefty deuce court. You must change your game plan and take advantage of situations like that in order to beat a lefty.
You must also have a good backhand slice approach/chip shot down the line. Your backhand slice should be one of your most dependable shots in your repertoire. You want it to skid and stay low and then you can expect some shots to pop up for an easy volley.
It was good to see the Bryan brothers (identical mirror twins) playing doubles again at the US Open. Mike is the righty and Bob is the lefty. They have broken every possible pro tennis record for doubles and have had very remarkable careers. I mostly played singles, but whenever I played doubles, I wanted a tall, lanky lefty at my side.
Here's a few additional tips for the righty facing a lefty in a match situation:
- Be patient. Plan on a three-set match. Your opponent is much more used to playing right-handed players than you are used to playing a lefty.
- Serve aggressively to their backhand. Serve out wide to the deuce court then volley or hit into the open court. Serve down the "T" in the add-court and volley or hit to their backhand side or to their feet.
- Return of serve. Move-in closer and try taking their add-court serve early (on the rise before it spins out wide) and block it right back to their feet or backhand.
- Early offense. Get into a forehand to their backhand rally as soon as possible. Be aggressive and attack the first weak ball that you can.
- Use your slice. Chip a short, low slice backhand down the line to their backhand and charge the net to volley away a winner.
- Mix it up. Throw in a drop shot and try changing the pace. Do not let your opponent get into a rhythm. If they like to play fast then you play slower and vice versa.