Recently I wrote about my struggle with trying to understand why we are experiencing such a sharp increase in hateful, mean and frankly rude comments from individuals to other individuals who have opposing views. On social media and in real life.
Whether people disagree on religion or politics, there are too many instances of personal attacks being made on people, rather than discussing the issues or trying to understand a contrary point of view. Somewhere along the line many have abandoned the idea or agreeing to disagree. Instead, what is often seen is a mob mentality of let’s get this person. It becomes about that person on a personal level, rather than about the issue at hand.
Social media has given birth to a platform with an audience that everyone can access. For well over a decade this way of communicating and sharing ideas has grown larger than most of us ever expected it to. Fifteen years ago, could you have imagined that you would be seeing and reading about what your friends ate for dinner?
Some argue that social media itself is the problem. I don’t think that is the case. People are who they are. Social media gives people a microphone and platform, it doesn’t change who someone is. It does give them the opportunity to magnify who they are to others in the same way that money does.
We are bombarded by messages of telling our story, speaking our truth, as well as sharing our thoughts and feelings unapologetically. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with that. What is wrong is as we have grown comfortable in our own skin, gained a willingness to put ourselves and thoughts out there, we have forgotten how to listen. We have forgotten that we should listen.
We have become so focused on telling our own stories, sharing our own beliefs and feelings, that we don’t always remember to listen to those around us. I mean truly listen. Hear and understand what someone is saying. Asking questions when needed to make sure we are understanding what they are trying to communicate. Instead we are often too quick to react rather than understand.
What often happens when someone is saying something we disagree with, rather than truly listening, we are working on our counter-point in our head. We can’t listen to the point of understanding, while formulating an opposing argument at the same time.
Listening is the speed bump too many of us are flying over. I see this between parents and kids as well. Most kids are good apples, as are most parents. Not long ago I asked my stepson to please make sure his math was done before he left the house. Our rule is homework before fun. He responded that he was going to do it in school the next day.
At first my initial thought was to say “No, do it now. No homework no play time.” Instead I asked him, “Why do you want to do it tomorrow instead of now?” He went on to explain that he knows he has extra time in a particular class tomorrow before math class, where he can get it done. Today he had a friend he wanted to see that he doesn’t get to normally see.
What he was saying made sense. Both our goals could be accomplished by going the route he was suggesting, rather than holding to my belief that it had to be done now. He was able to see his friend and he did get the homework done before the class.
When faced with a problem and opposing view, this is a good question to ask ourselves; “Is my goal to be right or to solve the problem?”
There is more than one way to peel an orange. If your spouse does it one way and you do it a different way, does that mean one of you are doing it wrong? If you share the goal of wanting a peeled orange to eat, what does it matter how we peel it?
This is the same thing I see in arguments between community members about politics, religion, parenting etc. Many of us share the same goal, but have different ways of getting there. We become so caught up in being right that we forget that we share a common problem. The argument becomes one more about being right than discussing the actual issue.
It’s being rigid in our thinking that causes us to get in our own way. Add to it that we aren’t truly listening to each other and we are where we are today.
My challenge to myself and to you is to practice listening, before you react or respond. If something sounds strange, clarify and ask questions before you attack or dismiss the idea. Start with your kids, your spouse, your friends and see what happens. I’d love to hear how it goes. I’ll share my own results a well.