Football teams watch game films, baseball hitters study opposing pitchers, hockey and other coaches scout the competition, so it's really no surprise that video learning advanced the game of tennis more so than anything else in the last decade.
What's ahead for tennis instruction in the new decade? No doubt even more use of video as a tool for players of all levels, especially emphasizing proper technique and instruction for parents about how they can help train their child to get them off to a good start in a sport that offers many rewards. Examples of some rewards include: lifelong fitness and camaraderie with other players, athletic scholarships, tournament winnings and teaching opportunities that are in demand around the world. (Tennis is the fastest growing individual sport on the planet.)
If you think this sounds too far-fetched for your child, then you should read about Venus and Serena (the Williams sisters), in the book "So you want to win Wimbledon?" by Martin Baldridge. I did a summary of their story in a past Lakeshore Weekly News tennis commentary titled "Williams sisters set the example." Convincing evidence that belief and goal-setting are powerful things that can help mold a champion.
At this very moment, over 300 men and women tennis players from around the world are in Australia, not only preparing for possibly winning the $4 million prize for a singles championship, but they're also finding ways to raise money for those affected by the fires there. "Aces for Bushfire Relief" is just one of many efforts by caring people within the tennis community to help the situation down under.
Tournaments like the Australian Open are possible mainly because the parents of these elite athletes recognized potential in their child, and encouraged them to pursue something they excelled in.
A tennis academy right here in the Twin Cities just filmed and produced a video that interested tennis families should not miss. It is called "InnerCity Tennis: Drills you can do from home" and is available on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jf5LiLJB7Y.
In tandem with their efforts to attract more youth (and parents) to tennis, this column begins a series for 2020 that will focus on how and what we can gain from making our video camera, computer screen or TV a learning tool for tennis.
By carefully watching tennis matches — using our powers of observation — we will focus on some important points that other instructors may have over looked.
Here is point No. 1 in this new series: You will often hear tennis commentators like John and Patrick McEnroe talk about players "finding their range." What does this mean, and how can we apply it?
First, we must understand that as professional players travel the world for various tournaments, they are confronted with varying conditions, such as court surface, temperature, humidity, wind, lighting (or shadows), time of day, brand of tennis ball, the string tension of their racquet, even the altitude can affect the player's preparation and the outcome of a match — not to mention the challenges that their opponents might present.
Pro players will often select their tournament schedules for the year based upon past experiences — avoiding some tournaments and handpicking others before they are filled up.
Maybe you have found that your game really "clicked" on certain courts or in certain conditions. Some might credit it to luck, "bio-rhythms" or the moon-phase, but more likely it was "finding your range" (or adjusting to conditions) early in the match, along with your relaxed, positive, mental attitude.
Most of us practice with older/used tennis balls and we get quite used to swinging away at balls that would have long ago been thrown away by serious players. A good tip for recreational players is to practice with new tennis balls as often as possible, and always prepare and warm-up for important matches with a new can of balls.
Finding your range — or adjusting your swing to new tennis balls and court conditions — can often cause players to get off to a slow start. Maybe you recall feeling that you play better as a match wears on. This is often because the tennis balls are losing pressure and becoming more like what you are used to hitting with in practice. There is a reason why the pros change balls every nine games. Tennis balls lose pressure very quickly, as do racquet strings lose tension.
Our takeaway for more consistent play: restring your racquets often with the same stringer and buy tennis balls by the case. Practice with new balls, especially when preparing for match play, so you can "find your range" more quickly and get off to a good start. Also, try to practice on the same courts before your next important match or tournament. This is exactly what the pros do in preparation for surface and condition changes going from the hard courts in Australia, to clay at the French Open, to the grass at Wimbledon and then to hard courts again at the US Open in August.
2020 should be another exciting year in tennis.