Marking a marriage by years of togetherness is commonplace — we celebrate wedding anniversaries. But making a marriage marvelous requires much more than time, grown-up puppy love and a once-a-year card.
When exactly does one become two in one’s thinking? For me, it was in fourth grade, when I wrote a note to the third-grade girl in the next row over (rural country school) and slyly left it on her desk.
Sunday worship was revealing. Families always sat as a group, dads and mothers corralling their offspring. How do adults decide who to marry? Who in the whole world would be my mate? I learned nature gives a push.
My farmer father’s advice was pointed: on dates, keep your hands in your own pockets. Marriage is a life-long commitment. The most powerful mentors of marriage live under your own roof — and the roofs where your girlfriends and boyfriends live.
Children are copy-cats. Babies study faces — you smile, they smile. Children can sense tensions, hear changes in voice modulations and are bit-players on the home-stage playhouse. They largely adopt what their parents model: gestures, language, including love’s expressions, and resolution-making when difference divide.
Youth adopt coping mechanisms and soon know what buttons to push to gain attention, stoke a disagreement or help restore quiet waters. Indeed, the very hated and detested adult behavior witnessed/experienced in youth often becomes their later adopted behavior in teen years and marital life.
My dad never shopped for gifts; that was mom’s job. Yet, on Christmas Eve Day, he headed for town by himself, and all four of us children knew exactly what he would buy for mom: a box of chocolates, which she shared with double pleasure — my husband remembered me, and we together love all of you, too.
The ritual on the day of marriage just scratches the surface of hundreds of rituals to come. When my wife and I attend a wedding, we hold one another’s hands and squeeze when the “Will you?” question is asked. Every day our actions toward each other reconfirm (or not) our commitment to each other.
Marriage soon reveals all. Anger, patience, habits (good and bad), customs, divergent family traditions, best pathways to resolve issues (how to fight fair), and most importantly, willingness to forgive and recommit to the strengthening of love in all its forms — speech, touch, openness and renewed intimacy.
The term engagement, historically, has applied to varying lengths of time to get to know one another better — prior to a formal marriage ceremony. It also says that the dating of others is to end — a formal commitment to one’s choice of a life-long companion. But cultural patterns in Western society are changing.
Living together “as a married pair” more frequently skips the engagement period, and increasingly marriage itself is not pursued before starting a family. Is commitment less necessary today? Is true love less well understood?
Divorce rates are reportedly near 50%; two people living apart is usually more expensive than living together; and the complications and consequences of raising children in multiple home settings are enormous for all.
Life-time commitments to one another are being exchanged for shorter commitment periods, just in case couples can’t get along or the self-needs override the together-commitment, which historically has been the baseline in family life and our Western culture at large.
My wife and I are from the “old school” on commitments in marriage, going on 59 years. Midway we instituted “two talking chairs” – purposefully set aside to share with one another the day’s activities, ups and downs, conflicts, joys, and sorrows, and what give and take was necessary to complete homeostasis in our marriage.
Here’s the irony. We often have different opinions, share our rationales, and then at our next “sitting” share our interim thinking. Frequently, we have adopted the other’s point of view. We laugh, sometimes cry, we believe in the power of prayer to a higher power and hold high respect for both our individuality and mutual love.
Every couple in love needs to figure these things out for themselves. Remember, children are watching and are keenly aware (and adopting) the very role models we in the older generations are setting before them.