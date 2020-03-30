March 25 was my last day with Lakeshore Weekly News and I have to say it has been a pleasure to work in the communities around Lake Minnetonka over the last year.
While I won’t be in the news anymore, you may see me around Plymouth as I’ve accepted a job as the Communications Associate for Missions, Inc. — a nonprofit that provides behavioral health, chemical health and domestic violence services to those experiencing homelessness, chemical addition and violence.
One year ago, this position afforded me the opportunity to move back to my home community and work with the school districts and cities that I grew up around. I covered elections, city councils, local businesses, personal and important stories of local people and so much more in this job.
I am incredibly sad to be leaving the world of journalism and I hope to one day return and claim some more bylines.
I cannot count how many nice people I have been able to meet during my time in this position, whose stories I have been able to spread. I never took that responsibility lightly.
The people I met every day who were prepared to tell a complete stranger their stories, happy or sad, inspire me daily.
Thank you to every reader who picked up a newspaper or clicked on a link, you make it possible for local news to exist. And thank you to every reader who emailed me or sent me a letter letting me know you read what I wrote — I appreciate your words.
Lake Minnetonka is a community unlike any other because it is so many communities rolled into one. There are 13 cities that touch the lake and even more that claim part of its culture. There is a rich history to this area, so many businesses, organizations, municipalities, school districts.
Keep telling your story, Lake Minnetonka.