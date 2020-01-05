Tension is frequently a passenger in my car going or coming from the airport. The trip from our house can take 20 minutes or more than an hour; it can be frustrating. There is so much “hurry” in life.
Growing up on a farm, I observed my dad working at full speed 10-plus hours a day, except for a 15-minute nap right after lunch and a coffee break mid-morning and mid-afternoon. I watched him closely.
He understood that human focus is mostly on the “here” and “there” and that the “in-between.” Slow-down times are valuable too — for contemplation, perspective, restoration and renewal.
This all came back to me recently when traffic on an airport run was stop-and-go, bumper-to-bumper, every traffic lane filled. The auto-motion detector in our car moved it slower than oxen pulling a heavy wagon.
I looked to the right and saw the building title, “Jim Ramstad Community Service Center.” He used to be Rep. Ramstad in Congress, re-elected many times over. I wondered how Jim is doing these days; this triggered the faces of other people I once knew well — good memories, and melancholy too.
My eyes saw that every structure along this multi-lane roadway is unique, revealing infinite variety and purposes: stacked bedrooms (hotels); super tall office buildings with picture windows reflecting the sun’s early rays; shopping malls and box stores, giving people work, hoping to fill every human need and desire.
Car dealerships gleamed with shiny cars in showrooms and next door lots — more future congestion. And gas stations are close at hand too; their owners know we will pay whatever it takes to stay in motion.
But, where are the trees, shrubs and flowers to soften the bricks and mortar? The tall steel and cement poles with connecting wires strung along the way are poor substitutes for nature’s beautiful arrays.
Yet, some birds sit thereon, looking for prey, companionship and maybe romance. They force me to admit my own dependence upon these same poles and wires for communications with companions in my life.
For long stretches, cement walls and sound barriers narrowed my vista. At their ground level, weeds, tall grass and a few climbing vines are visible. What could gardeners do to soften these straitjackets?
My frustration and impatience of this “slow-go” brought one of my father’s stories to mind. He had a major fender-bender in his rural town — in front of the town’s restaurant.
His waiting friends saw the whole scene through the cafe window. They rushed outside. One compassionate man consoled him; no one was killed, nor even injured. Metal can always be repaired or be replaced.
People do count more than things. Slowdowns have that high purpose on crowded, busy highways as well as for the whole of our lives.
My mom understood this truth. She often cited one of the Ten Commandments, “the seventh day is a Sabbath ... you shall not do any work,” and asked, “Do seven days of work really bring more prosperity?”
I especially loved it when she reminded my father of this truism, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”
Here is my translation. Remember to take your foot off life’s accelerator for reasons of safety, health, worship, relationships and service to others during life’s journey — including those spaces between “here” and “there.”
Slowdowns will never be wasted time if we see within them the fullness of life’s mosaic.