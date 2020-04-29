Looking back on my 10 years of writing this column has made me realize a few things. First off, that I’ve come a long way in my growth as an individual, a mother and a partner. The second thing is that I still have a long way to go.
For me, this column has been incredibly therapeutic. It has provided a platform to share experiences that have pushed me beyond my comfort zone. It has been an outlet for my fears and concerns.
My goal when I first started to write this column a decade ago, was to not just push myself to reach beyond my comfort zone, but to also encourage others to do so as well. Whether it was wake surfing for the first time, or flying in a stunt plane over Lake Minnetonka, there were many experiences I would not have tried, had I not had a deadline to meet for my column.
Over the last decade, I’ve shared about my experience leaving the cult I grew up in, as well has the harassment that followed for a few years. I shared about realizing I was an alcoholic who needed to stop drinking. I haven’t had a drink in 34 months.
Nothing has been off limits, much to the dismay of some of my family members. I’ve been open about my health issues over the last two years as well. Throughout the last decade of over-sharing, I’ve realized one big thing.
To do or accomplish anything, you have to set a deadline. Many of the activities I’ve written about were on my bucket list of experiences I hoped to have. Because I had a writing deadline, I had to be doing something to write about it.
After 10 years of pushing myself beyond my comfort zone, I don’t plan to stop because I’ll no longer be writing this column. I’ll be using my blog www.AdventuresInLivingAloha.com as a platform for my adventures and musings. I hope that you follow me over there.
I’m incredibly thankful for the support I’ve gotten from our community in many ways. If you have been reading my column for a short while or the whole last 10 years, I thank you for listening to what I have to say.
There have been many letters and emails over the years that I’ve received. Most of them were positive notes, a numbered few were negative, which is to be expected. I value the feedback I’ve received from readers, whether I agreed with it or not. It is only when we view a different point of view that we can grow.
I’ve come to realize my goal to push myself beyond my comfort zone and encourage others to do the same, has no end. It’s something that is ongoing. In writing this column, I always had that writing deadline, which often propelled me into action.
There is no doubt in my mind, that had I not written this column for the last decade, I would not be the person I am today. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m thankful for each person who took the time to read what I had to say.
Wishing you all the best as we all move forward. Please stay in touch. You can find me on social media and through my blog.