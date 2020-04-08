My father usually complained as April 15 approached. One year in the early 1950s he explained to me — his first born of four siblings — that our crops had been bountiful, prices were high, and we made a good profit. Then frowning, he added, “Our income tax payment this year could have paid for a more dependable family car.”
The very next summer our vegetable crops were beset by terrible weather, plus low prices. He recanted somewhat: “There are worse things than income tax; that is, no net profit at all.” Insightful.
Two things we cannot escape — death and taxes. This expression was probably first coined in some ancient civilization. All governance bodies over nations rely upon taxes for a multiplicity of purposes, e.g., 12 tribes in Israel, in 1052 BC, begged Samuel, their prophet, for a king in place of judges.
He demurred for a time, warning them about a king’s autocracy and inevitable higher taxes. Noteworthy, scribes of Jewish history subsequently divided all Israel kings into two basic groups — good and bad, based on their moral and religious leadership and the taxes they levied. (Few were assigned to the good king category.)
England under kings imposed taxes (e.g., Stamp Act) upon the American colonists, which led to the Revolutionary War (1775-1783) and formation of the United States of America; we started out deeply in debt until Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the Treasury, recommended banking reforms and tax collections, which righted the Ship of State.
All subsequent U.S. national elections have included conflicting opinions on tax policies — including our very next election slated for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Taxes have different names: sales, income, gas, property, license fees, tariffs, FICA, etc. Even so, the National Debt is currently soaring, despite unprecedented high levels of employment over many years, that are breaking longevity records. Consequences? Solutions?
Justifications for new laws (including taxes) are usually tied to country and community-wide problems such as national security threats, youth education, police and fire protection, sewage/waste disposal, infrastructure needs (roads, bridges, dams, etc.), and safety measures (from new and old viruses, guns, faulty devices, etc.)
Resistance to higher taxes holds sway until we as individuals become needful or personally identify with those in trouble. To wit: crippling accidents, debilitating disease, long-term health cares, old-age poverty, job loss and no money for shelter or food to feed a family, burdens from college debt, etc.
Farm subsidies, social security, veteran benefits, Medicare and Medicaid, and disaster relief all come with pleading voices as well as voting blocs. “Have not” families can be stymied for generations, and the better fortunes of “have” families can be reversed in a single calamity. These are heart and pocketbook issues.
Tax laws do change up, down and around. For many years the Federal Inheritance Tax hit the wealthy the hardest; those without means hardly at all; it generated revenues and aimed to level the playing field for subsequent generations so that powerful dynasties would not rise like kingly royalty. That tax is but a memory now, except in six states — Minnesota is not within the six.
Election-fever stirs juices of citizens; we differentiate not so much on the purposes of taxes but who should pay and what proportion of their income, assets, purchases, and/or net worth should be tapped to pay the piper.
Ironically, health insurance works like a tax, too. That is, collect sums of money from many (or all) to help cover the health needs within the group hit hardest by misfortune. Associated questions are who should be covered, how much each must pay into the system, and who can reasonably administer large health programs.
Deeper questions of life and death are also relevant herein, but not yet addressed openly, such as capping costly health services when a certain quality of life is no longer sustainable — in order to avoid systemic bankruptcy overall. The tails tied to this high-flying kite are not yet fully in our headlights.
As my truth-speaking dad often reminded me, There is no such thing as a free lunch. Our collective voices in a democratic society are represented by the “X” we put in front of candidate(s) who will lead us in the next two or four years — and likely much longer by virtue of the people they appoint to judgeships. See you at the polls.