Much has changed through the years at the corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue in Wayzata — particularly the businesses that occupied that part of Wayzata.
According to the Wayzata Historical Society records, the Wayzata State Bank opened for business in 1909 on the northeast corner of Lake and Barry. It was the first financial institution on Lake Minnetonka that focused exclusively on banking. The building, which was torn down this past June, was impressive with a facade complete with four round columns. The bank continued operation in this structure until 1950 when operations were moved slightly to the east, but still on Lake Street.
Next to the original bank location stands a building built in 1910 by Harry Pettit. It housed the Pettit & Kysor grocery store. Wayzata residents could purchase food from that building until 1974, under its more recent name Waytonka Market. The store prided itself on home deliveries and was famous for its bakery goods. It was demolished at the same time the bank went down.
Next door, Rettinger Motor Company opened for business on Lake Street in the early 1920s. The business sold Model Ts in the early days. Unfortunately, in December 1949, a fire destroyed the building. According to local newspaper accounts, damage was estimated up to $75,000 — around $750,000 in today’s dollars.
In 1927, Dr. Carl J. Martinson opened his business on Lake Street just west of Barry Avenue. Martinson and Edward E. Mitchell of Mound founded the Minnetonka Hospital in 1928. The Martinson name continues to be a big part of Wayzata today — his grandson, Dr. Bruce Martinson operates a dental clinic in town.
On the northwest corner of Lake and Barry stood Wayzata Pharmacy, a.k.a. “The Old Drug”. It was run by Bob and Ruth Connelly. It later became Ted’s Drug and most recently carried the name of Candlelight Floral — a business that has served Wayzata since the late 1960s. The florist business no longer operates out of the building on Lake and Barry — it has moved making room for a condominium development. Candlelight now operates out of the Wayzata Village Shoppes strip mall on the east end of town.
These are just a few of the businesses that occupied this part of Wayzata through the years.
