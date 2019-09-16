Recently I read that 1 out of every 3 Americans is either a stepparent, stepchild or is some form of a blended family. That is almost 100 million people. The family unit does not look like it did back in 1950, where the typical family unit consisted of mom, dad and the kids.
Personally, I have a stepmom, am a stepmom and have had three stepdads. I have a full biological sibling and two half siblings. In our family, we don’t refer to each other as step or halves. We are just family.
My middle daughter recently got married. At her wedding were her bio dad, two stepdads, one stepmom, two half-siblings, two step-siblings, two bio siblings and my current partner. We had an amazing time together with lots of family activities throughout the weekend.
Given that my family is blended on so many levels, I’m often asked how we make it all work. Especially from people who are trying to juggle one blended family consisting of mom, dad and their partners. My family dynamic is somewhat legendary, given that each of my three biological kids have a different dad, then I have two step-kids with my partner, Tony.
If you are doing the math, this means I’ve been raising five kids with four dads and their significant others. I’m proud to say we have done so fairly successfully. The dads and I get along great, the two stepmoms of my biological children and I have vacationed together with the kids. Our kids range from 12 to 29 years of age.
How have we made this happen in a world where there is so much drama when it comes to divorce? Pay close attention to what I’m about to say. We do not put the wants of the child in front of the ability of the parents to make something happen.
A child might want their own car, want to go on an expensive trip, want to play an expensive sport. If it didn’t work out for the parents involved in terms of finances or scheduling, we didn’t push it. Wants are different from needs. Kids need food, shelter and guidance. For the most part, everything else is a want.
When a couple has a child, they plan based on their resources of time and money. If they can’t afford an expensive trip to Europe, they don’t go. Often what happens after a divorce is one or both parents feel guilt over the divorce and change in living situation. To make up for it, they try to give the child all that they want. Even to their own detriment, without taking into consideration the impact it has on the other family members.
There are now two, or in my case multiple, households to consider. What might be feasible for one household, is not for the other. But rather than recognize that, one parent tries to push for what the child wants when it isn’t feasible for the other household. This is where the conflict and drama comes in. Shouldn’t the adults in charge have more say in the wants of a child, than the child themselves?
This is how I’ve co-parented for almost three decades. If it didn’t work for me or the other household, then it didn’t happen when it came to wants. We always made sure the kids had what they needed. If it was something they wanted that wasn’t in our budget, we encouraged the child (if she/he was of age) to get a job and save for it. All of my biological children worked through high school and college.
Just because a kid wants something, doesn’t mean they need it. The problem I see in most co-parenting is the disconnect between a want and a need. Kids need to hear the word no. They need to learn to deal with disappointment and learn that they as a kid can’t do everything they might like to. They also need to learn at the appropriate ages that they should contribute to the family and their own needs.
Mutual respect for the time and financial situation of the other household has to come before the wants of the child. As long as needs are being met, the kids will be OK. Doing so goes a long way in building a good relationship with all involved parents.