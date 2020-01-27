Growing up my mother would often say to me “What man will want you if you can’t cook?” She would also say things like “No good man wants a woman without manners.”
At face value, there is nothing incorrect about those statements. The idea that a woman needed to educate or groom herself purely to nab a good husband was the way women in my mother’s generation were brought up. For that time in history, it was one of the only options presented to a young lady.
Twenty years ago, when my oldest daughter Shelby was about 9, I told her she should marry a dentist, so we could have one in the family. Her response was, “Why can’t I be a dentist.” At that moment my eyes opened, and I realized I was perpetuating an antiquated view of what the role of a woman is in society.
My mom came from a time when women couldn’t have a credit card in their own name, without having their husband add them to his account. A wife could be sexually assaulted by her husband with no legal repercussions until the 1970s. It wasn’t until 1993 that all 50 states came together to outlaw marital rape. Let that sink in.
Until 1974, women and other minorities could be discriminated against when it came to owning property. The Fair Housing Act made that illegal. That we even have to pass laws giving women and other minorities equal rights is disturbing. That any human has had to fight for the same civil rights as other humans is shameful.
We don’t live in the same world today that my mother did. Yet, women are still being held to antiquated roles and expectations. Today, a single woman can not only get her own credit card, she can build an empire. Look at Oprah Winfrey.
Both my daughters, Shelby and Kelsey, have continued to open my eyes to the continued need for equality for women in the world. Kelsey graduated from college and started her family with her husband Mike. Currently she is a stay-at-home mom. Shelby works at the University of Minnesota and is pursuing a master’s degree. She married her husband Andy last fall.
When Shelby and Andy were planning their wedding, they had a discussion about their last names. The discussion wasn’t should Shelby change her last name, it was if either of them should. There was a time in our history when there were legal ramifications against a woman if she didn’t take her husband’s name. That is not the case today, but the tradition continues. There is nothing wrong with a woman taking her husband’s name if she chooses. What is wrong is the idea that she has to, or that he can’t change his name to hers, if they want the same last name.
Growing up, I didn’t have the opportunities as a female that my daughters have today. Through the eyes of my daughter’s, I’ve come to understand that feminism is the advocacy of women’s rights based on the idea that there should be equality between the sexes. It means equal opportunity. It doesn’t mean a woman should have a job that a man has just because she is a woman. It means she should be given equal consideration based on her merit. It doesn’t mean a woman can’t choose to stay home and raise her kids. I did that as well for 15 years.
Raising our daughters to be the best versions of themselves, whether it is as an astronaut or as a wife and mother, or both, is how it should be. Today Shelby and her husband are discussing having children. It is not assumed that because Shelby is a woman that she will stay home from work if their child is sick.
This is such a new idea to me, embarrassingly so. I’m late to the game when it comes to feminism. Whether my daughters choose to be stay-at-home moms or politicians, what is important is that they know, and their daughters know, that they have a choice, just as their male counterparts do.
There are too many women in our country and community who are burning the candle at both ends. Some choose to pursue a career, but are still expected to carry the bulk of the load when it comes to household responsibilities. That is wrong. I didn’t see it that way for many years, but I can see this today.
If we are to grow as a society, we have to start seeing women as more than caregivers or sexual creatures. Nothing wrong with being either, but we are more than that, just as men are more than financial providers. We no longer live in a world where we need to have stereotypical roles. What women's rights have brought us is the opportunity to choose our roles.
This means not only raising our daughters with the idea that they have equal opportunities to men, but raising our sons to see and appreciate this equality. The change is happening. Not long ago, I shared with my stepson that women generally are paid less than men to do the same job. This shocked and outraged him. He was 10 at the time. The fact that it outraged him means there is hope. It also means that discrimination of any kind is a learned behavior.
My views on the role of women in our society has changed a lot over the last several years. Better late than never. Largely because of the examples of my own daughters. Both are living a life based on their own choices, not choices society made for them. Both know that they can switch roles as well. Eventually Kelsey wants to start her career. Shelby wants to have a child, but will choose to continue to work. Because her husband Andy is a feminist, Shelby won’t be shouldering the burden of trying to find a work/life balance alone.
What I hope we can all agree on is that men and women should have equal opportunities. At the same time, we are free to choose traditional or non-traditional roles as partners in life. The same way we look back on slavery and are mortified by the idea, what might our grandchildren or great-grandchildren look back on what we do today, and be equally mortified by?