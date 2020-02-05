When I turn on my car radio in the last decades of my life, I tune it first to classical music. How and why did this come to be? I play no instruments and my ear and voice are not musically trained.
My summer job as a little boy was to pull weeds from the rocks that lined the driveway into our rural homestead and to hoe weeds out of the large family garden. I was glad for any type of companionship — a butterfly, bug, worm, new sound or anything that lifted my spirits.
My elderly grandfather lived in his own house on our same farmyard. In the summer’s heat, he opened his windows wide and I could hear him play classical music on his phonograph. It penetrated my brain.
A couple years later, I discovered a very old spring-loaded record player stored in the barn’s haymow, which played two-inch, tube-style records, several of which contained classical music. The wind-up spring broke from my over-use (or perhaps my abuse), but it still played if I turned the crank continuously.
In my first year at Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota, all freshmen were required to take the course Music Appreciation, which centered exclusively on classical music. Our homework assignments were to listen to these recordings, repeatedly, in the college library.
On test day, the professor would play a distinctive measure for a minute and have each student from memory write the name of the composer and title of the composition — both of which had to be spelled perfectly to receive credit. This homework for me was pure pleasure.
Imagine my frustration in mid-life (early 1980’s) when the Minnetonka School District faced severe budgetary cuts due to declining pupil memberships (lower birth rates) plus cutbacks in state aid. The school board and I, as superintendent, put the string program on the list of possible cuts, which raised a storm of protest from parent advocates. Even the conductor of the Minnesota Orchestra was in the audience to plead for retention.
But to no avail, given the seriousness of previous budget cuts, and more yet to come. I went home from that fateful night of decision-making, sick of heart over the loss of the string program for our students. The string instruments went into storage. Happily, in due time, the financial picture turned around with referendum support from District 276 residents, rising birth rates and later open enrollment; the string program was restored.
Music is a world language that reflects history, national pride, cultural subtleties and preferences for types of musical instruments. It can quiet discordant thoughts, provide comfort and stimulate strong feeling, body movement, conversation and new friendships.
On a three-week Study Tour of China in the late 1980s with a group of school superintendents — one full evening was devoted to a variety of Chinese musical instruments; each one was played individually by a university student. Not even one of their instruments looked, nor sounded, like instruments used in America.
Near the end of the evening, all the students were called back into the performance center where they played as a full orchestra, again sounding somewhat strange to our American ears. A Chinese woman sang with the orchestra — appealing to my eyes, but not so much to my ears.
However, the very next composition the same orchestra played — and the woman sang — used the tonal scale used in Western countries like America. When I closed my eyes, I thought I was back in Orchestra Hall.
My mind concluded that, in our flat world today, we must all become familiar with each other’s “tonal scales” to promote understanding and peace — to build bridges instead Great Walls like China tried centuries ago. Shortly afterward, Minnetonka Schools became the first public school system in Minnesota to add the Chinese language to the long-taught European languages.
Well-played classical music by orchestras can be stimulating, restful, enjoyable and always mind-boggling as the conductor integrates a wide variety of instruments to share what genius composers have put into musical scores.
I do admit in my older ages to taking a brief nap in lengthy concerts and awaking feeling fully-refreshed and grateful for beautiful sounds that were first heard as a farmer’s son while pulling weeds and hoeing the garden.
Classical music also reminds me of the fullness of life when leaders in every life endeavor, discover and integrate the skills, talents, and resources of employees, volunteers, and supportive patrons to the challenges of their respective missions and visions. It softens the rougher edges of human interaction.