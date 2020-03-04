Introducing Take 5 for Nature! This new column will be published quarterly and will provide readers with interesting information about what is currently taking place in the natural world around us. Our goal is to educate readers about local seasonal happenings while also inspiring our readers to appreciate and enjoy the great outdoors. Each season, a new topic will be introduced and explained by the staff at the Lowry Nature Center.
In this season’s edition, we will learn about the maple syruping process as we balance on the verge of warmer spring weather. Maple syrup season officially begins when we consistently see temperatures above freezing (32 degrees) during the day and below freezing at night. It is during that time when the sap within a sugar maple tree will fluctuate within the pipelines of the tree trunk. When this fluctuation happens, maple syrup producers in Minnesota have a brief opportunity to collect some of the sap in its clearest form and with the highest possible sugar content.
We are lucky enough to live in a state where sugar maple trees grow. The majority of the world’s sugar maples grow near the Great Lakes, the northeast region of the United States and in Canada. Although these trees create sap with a higher sugar content than any other deciduous tree in North America, the sugar makes up a mere 4% of the entire sap mixture. The tree makes this sugar naturally through photosynthesis.
After drilling a small hole within the tree, also known as “tapping the tree,” the sap is collected in a hanging bucket, bag, or tube. During the season, a single tree may transport nearly a hundred gallons of sap within its trunk and root systems. Collecting a mere 5-10 gallons from a particular tree each spring does no significant harm to the tree.
Once a substantial amount of sap has been collected, maple syrup producers will boil the sap to eliminate a majority of water from the mixture while leaving behind the sugar. As more and more water evaporates, the sugar content of the mixture rises and will eventually become delicious syrup for you and your family to enjoy at the breakfast table. Because of the low percentage of sugar in the sap mixture, the ratio needed to create real maple syrup is approximately 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup. Thus, many trees must be tapped to create an ample amount of tasty syrup.
Interested in learning more? Consider attending the Maple Syrup Festival at the Lowry Nature Center in Carver Park Reserve on Saturday, March 14, from 1-4 p.m. At this event, participants will learn even more in-depth information about the maple syruping process including tree anatomy, maple syrup history, and tree identification. Attendees will also get to observe the entire syruping process including tapping a tree, heating up the sap in the newly-constructed Sugar Shack and tasting a sample.