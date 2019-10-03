At Lakeshore Weekly News, we strive to report the news that matters to our readers who live in the greater Lake Minnetonka area.
From writing about school board meetings and local elections to a new restaurant or business opening — we do it all. And we’ve been doing it for decades.
You’ll see our reporters at local meetings and forums, at your neighborhood school, and at community events, taking notes and snapping photos for the next edition of the paper. We keep you informed about what is going on in the Lake Minnetonka area better than anyone else can, because we’re there, asking the tough questions and telling stories you won’t find anywhere else.
We love what we do and we’re proud to do it. We understand local news creates an informed, engaged community, sparks conversations, serves as the public record, and helps residents connect with what is going on in their own backyards.
Every now and then, we ask our readers for something in return — a voluntary subscription. Simply put, reporting and delivering the news costs money and we need your support.
A print subscription to the Lakeshore Weekly Newshas always been free. However, we ask that readers voluntarily give us $40.
That money pays our staff so they can continue to bring you news about where you live, work and play.
For $40, you’ll also get complete access to swnewsmedia.com, where you can find news from the Lakeshore Weekly News and our seven other southwest metro newspapers in Chanhassen, Chaska, Jordan, Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee, as well as exclusive digital content.
To subscribe, visit swnewsmedia.com/supportlocal or call Ruby at our circulation desk, 952-345-6682.
Thank you for voluntarily helping support local news, and if you ever have a story idea or comment about the coverage Lakeshore Weekly News is providing, let me know. Give me a call at 952-843-4640 or send me an email at mturtinen@swpub.com.
Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News.