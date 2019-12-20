Last night (Dec. 16), as part of its regular meeting agenda, the Minnetonka City Council considered three special matters. They were recognitions of departing Council members Mike Happe, Tim Bergstedt and Bob Ellingson. It was a meaningful, somewhat emotional event. This letter is to thank each of these dedicated public servants for their contributions to the city of Minnetonka. I am deeply grateful to each of them and I want to recognize them individually.
Mike Happe is the Ward 3 council member, and his term ends in January 2020. Prior to serving as a council member, Mike served as a commissioner on the Minnetonka Economic Development Advisory Commission. In his term of service, Mike distinguished himself in many ways, but particularly as a “champion of the Minnetonka taxpayer.” Mike was always looking for ways to do things better, in a less costly way. He always encouraged staff and council members to be fiscally prudent in their actions and decision making. Mike also was an outspoken supporter of Minnetonka Police and Fire — the first responders who are in the business of saving lives and more.
Tim Bergstedt is the Ward 4 council member, and he has served in that capacity for the past six years. Tim’s service to the city predates that of any other sitting council member, spanning a period of 40 years. Tim’s prior service on behalf of the residents of Minnetonka includes stints as a planning commissioner, as the Ward 4 council member, two terms as mayor and as chair of the Hopkins School Board. Throughout his many years of service, Tim has been a true “champion of the city of Minnetonka.” His sharp intellect, his willingness to listen to his constituents, his strong support of the people who do the real work of running a city and his insightful, well-reasoned comments at council meetings are all valued by residents and by fellow council members.
Bob Ellingson is the Ward 1 council member and has served on the city council since 2004. Bob’s public service did not start there. He was also a representative in the Minnesota State Legislature and he served on the Hennepin County Parks Board (now Three Rivers). Bob is a truly thoughtful council member. He is a great listener. Bob is rarely the first to offer an opinion and he is not the most verbose of council members. Bob saves his meaningful and creative insights for when they matter and when the council’s discourse needs a new direction. More than anything, Bob is a “Champion for the voice of the under-represented.” He represents that perspective well, and Bob is proud to cast the lone dissenting vote when that different perspective needs to be heard.
It I hard to say goodbye to these three dedicated council members. Why did they commit literally tens of thousands of hours to the city of Minnetonka? The answer to that question is likely varied and complex. However, I think it can be boiled down to a fairly simple response. Each of these council members love the city of Minnetonka and they are honored to serve its residents. Public service is a high calling, and I thank Mike Happe, Tim Bergstedt and Bob Ellingson for heeding that call. I am grateful.