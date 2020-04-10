No matter how we pray, as a community, as a country, COVID-19 brought us to our knees. Once the surreality of its scope and impact set in, we found ourselves praying for wisdom and courage and reasons to feel hopeful.
We pray to find our way, alone and together, to mitigate its spread and respond to its suffering. We pray for the health of our families and kids and neighbors and co-workers and health care providers and first responders. We grieve with those who have lost loved ones to its scourge and for recovery for those still in its grip and for people at risk of losing hope.
We pray to not look away from their suffering, however finite our wisdom and reach and resources. To find ways to be helpful. Elie Weisel, survivor of the Holocaust, provided guidance for times like these when he said, “In the face of suffering, one must not look away not to see. When someone suffers and it is not you, he comes first. His very suffering gives him priority. To watch over one who grieves is a more urgent duty than to think of God.”
The very critical and necessary focus on supply chains and PPE and ventilators serves as a painful reminder of how important it is for all of us to heed those prophetic and challenging words. In the face of suffering that surrounds us to look for what it is that we can do, must do. To support every effort that is in place with our time, attention, energy and resources. To keep food on the table and a roof overhead for families whose breadwinners have lost income. To vigilantly adhere to virus mitigation practices, to model for our kids how to navigate hard times. To encourage and thank our health care and essential services providers and make their work safer. To support our local small businesses with creative, safe, financial support and loyalty that keeps them alive.
Weisel was right. In this holy season and all seasons, we must not look away from the suffering that surrounds us, and pray that the God who promises to be with us always will inspire and leverage and multiply the miracle of our community at its best.