Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
My family Christmas party was more interesting this year.
We were happy to have so many friends from our church and my parent’s colleges come to our party. Friends that we hadn’t seen in a while were at the Christmas party. When everybody came the parents chatted as the kids played laser tag. Eventually, all the kids became tired. So we settled down for a quick snack.
I scanned all of the cookies to make sure the one I took didn’t have peanuts or any kind of nut because if I have a peanut or tree nut I will go into anaphylactic shock and I have to go to the hospital. I grabbed a haystack, which I thought didn’t have peanuts, I sat down and took a big bite and thought to myself it tasted kind of funny. I asked who brought it.
"Us” Hayden and Hannah said together as a symphony. I asked what it had in it. ”Pretzels, milk chocolate, marshmallows and peanut butter.”
When they said the word peanut my heart stopped “Mom!” I shrieked.
"What," She replied.
“I ate a peanut!” I said breathlessly.