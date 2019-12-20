Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
“Helen, what was your most memorable Christmas ever?” I asked my 86-year-old mother-in-law.
Without hesitation, she replied, “When we lived in the chicken coop.”
When Helen was 5 or 6 years old, she lived with her parents and her three siblings in a modestly renovated chicken coop. There were two rooms; beds or pallets occupied both rooms, and everybody had a bed mate. They had no electricity or running water and used an outhouse for a toilet. She preferred the neighbor’s outhouse; they had real toilet paper.
This Christmas, probably about 1938 or 1939, money was tight, like it had been for quite a few years. “Oh, we celebrated Christmas, but our gifts were practical ones. One year I would get a pink snow suit and my sister, Kitty, would get a blue one. The next year, Kitty would get the pink one and I would get blue.”
But this year was different. “Just before Christmas, mom walked all the way downtown to the Minnetonka welfare office to get toys for us kids. Christmas morning, I opened my gift; it was a little suitcase and inside there was a doll! My very first doll!
“The doll was attached to the inside of one cover and was wearing a pretty dress and a hat and a pair of little white shoes. More clothes were neatly stored on the other side, all on little clothes hangers, just the right size. I thought it was the most beautiful doll in the world — and it was my very own! I played with the doll every day, dressed her and undressed her, made up adventure stories and carried her around with me everywhere I went. I tried to sleep with her, but she wasn’t very snuggly.”
Sometime over the years, the doll, the trunk and the clothes all disappeared. Eight decades have passed and Helen no longer lives in a chicken coop. She can no longer hold the doll in her arms, but she still holds on to the memory of that special gift.