Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
It was the time of year when the ground and trees were coated in a thick layer of snow. I was in my thick winter jacket slowly waddling to the middle of the driveway where my dad had stopped the car. I was careful because I knew there was an invisible layer of black ice. I got in the car relieved that I made it and sat tight until my brother and mom to come.
On our way to Macy's to get Christmas gifts, I watched the trees and buildings whiz by. Seeing everything covered in beautiful white snow made me feel so happy.
We arrived at Macy's and split up. My brother and I went to the clothes section to buy my dad a shirt. In no time at all, we had purchased one and hid it inside a bag so my dad wouldn’t see. Then we went looking for a present to give my mom. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as smoothly. We looked at some earrings but none of them made us feel as though our mom would like it. So we asked for my dad’s help and he said we could give her a pair of shoes. After my brother and I reached the shoe section, we took one look around and went straight back to my dad.
“How come you’re already back?” My dad asked.
“There’s only one of each shoe!” My brother exclaimed.
Surprisingly, my dad threw his head back and laughed so much. After he could pull himself together, he said “Of course there is! You are supposed to get the other one at the counter!”
We ended up going home anyway, disappointed that we didn’t find anything for my mom.
The following day, my dad showed my brother and I a pair of shoes that my mom apparently liked. We secretly went to Macy's with my dad to go buy it.
On Christmas Day, my mom opened her present and was overjoyed to see it and ever since then, my mom has worn those shoes to work everyday.