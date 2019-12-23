Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
On Nov. 22, 2018, we woke up early and ate some breakfast. Oh, I was feeling so sleepy. All of a sudden, we heard something peculiar outside and we were curious about what it was. At first, it sounded like trumpets, then we looked outside the window and saw that it was the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!
We got excited, and I totally forgot about how tired I was. We ran outside to get a good look and we squeezed into a good spot. "Wow, it was awesome," I thought.
Oh, in case you were wondering where we were, we went to New York, “The Big Apple,” to celebrate Thanksgiving.
After that, we drove over to the Empire State Building, we took a super quick elevator and on the roof of it, it had a time-lapse video of the construction of the Empire State Building. Once we got to the top, a gush of cold wind blew right into our faces. "Boy, it sure was windy and cold up there," I thought. The good news was it was a breathtaking view of lower Manhattan.
Next, we went over to One World Trade Center, where the twin towers used to be. The elevator there was even faster than the Empire State Building’s elevator. Once we got to the top, it was way more modern than the Empire State Building. The walls were made out of glass and night was coming and Manhattan was starting to light up. Me and my brother decided to take a time-lapse video of night falling. Then we got sleeping and decided to leave, reluctantly.
A couple days later, we went to a show called "Stomp," where they make sounds with weird objects. It was nice except the one where they started banging on trash cans, it was so loud. Finally, we went to the airport and got on a plane and flew home. When we got home, we were sleepy. We went to bed right away. I thought, "What a great adventure that was, it was so fun!"