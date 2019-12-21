Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
The Christmas I remember the best was in the late 50s when dad got the idea that his family didn’t appreciate all we had. We had food, clothing, a warm house and our health. What more did we need?
Dad told my little sister Barbie, mom and me that we’d drive to the Cities to see Dayton’s windows, but we’d spend Saturday afternoon at Seven Corners. Dad said the holiday wasn’t supposed to be about presents. Barbie and I didn’t feel quite the same.
I’d heard tales of Seven Corners: the drunks, the homeless, the bums, even ladies of the evening. What was dad thinking? Our family didn’t receive lots of presents, just the standard “necessities” like socks and fresh panties, a tie and handkerchief for dad, Evening in Paris perfume in the blue bottle for mom. Barbie would get a doll; I’d get the holiday Lifesavers book pack, maybe sheet music.
Dayton’s windows were breathtaking! Santa’s reindeer were prancing, anxious to be off to waiting rooftops. Rudolph’s nose lit up like a red light bulb; bells tinkled on his antlers. Elves were scurrying with lists checking who’s naughty or nice. The windows were bursting with color!
Slowly we piled back into dad’s blue Hudson to drive to Seven Corners. Trudging through the un-shoveled sidewalks we climbed littered steps to the Salvation Army Store. Dad said that we could each choose one gift. Rummaging through the wooden fold-up tables sparsely displaying items, I found things people no longer wanted in their own homes. Mom chose a black wool skirt; Barbie found a Raggedy Ann doll with a missing eye. I chose a scratched record.
Our last stop was a mission house. Dark and dreary, the building had a dirty, splintered door. Everyone’s eyes were empty of joy. I was uncomfortable. A gray-haired grandpa greeted me as I came closer, but dad urged me to move on. “He’s a drinker. Wish him a Merry Christmas, then greet the others. We won’t stay long, but I want you kids to know what it’s like for so many others. Let’s finish up here and go home for Christmas."
The drive home was quiet. No one had much to say, but we had lots of thoughts. Christmas Eve was tomorrow.