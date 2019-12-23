Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
From the moment my oldest granddaughter, Victoria, was born I looked forward to the day when I could take her out on a date — just the two of us. I finally received familial approval when she turned 5, and I decided that a local Christmas production of “The Nutcracker” would be our destination.
No 13-year-old boy taking a girl to his first dance ever sweated his plan the way I did, I wanted everything to be perfect for my sweet little girl. When I went online to book our tickets I happily found that the ballet was hosting a matinee tea party, and all it would cost would be the equivalent of dinner, drinks and wine at Manny's Steakhouse. Laughing at the expense, I signed us up.
At the theater, we were directed upstairs to the Mouse Table, all of the tables being named for characters in the show. Odd as it sounds in the telling, our Mouse Table was completely filled by a raucous group of grown-ups who had clearly been drinking something much stronger than tea before their arrival. My ballet company escort politely informed them that they were at the wrong table and needed to move downstairs. Way, way over their limit of holiday comfort and joy, they loudly and proudly announced that they weren't moving.
Folks here are known for their Minnesota "niceness," but I was born and raised hard by the Jersey Shore, where, if we are known for anything at all, it is our outright belligerence. Always an excitable boy, as I stood by the side of the Mouse Table my biggest regret was that when my head exploded it was going to spray the contents of my cerebrum all over my escort's sparkly silver shoes as she tried to reason with a table full of intoxicated louts in pointy elf hats, who were slurping tea and scarfing sandwiches — our tea, our sandwiches.
After 10 minutes of tense negotiations that would have made the North Koreans seem laid back, the group left my now crumb-bedecked table to go downstairs, but not before eating every little sandwich and cookie and drinking all the tea. To top it off the "free gift" we had been promised online turned out to be pairs of heavily worn and soiled ballet slippers, which my daughter tossed like used sheets from an Ebola ward as soon as she saw them.
Finally seated, and served replacement provisions my granddaughter and great love of my life turned to me and said, “Boy poppa, those other people at the Mouse Table sure were grumpy!”
“Isn't this wonderful tea!” I blithely replied.