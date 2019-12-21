Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
It was here, the day was here, the day we dance and laugh, the day of the New Year's party!
Hi my name is Meghana and this is a narrative about me and a New Year's party.
"Wake up, wake up," my dad said. I quickly sat up in my bed. I was full of energy. Because it was the day of the New Year's party!
I was out of the bedroom in 10 seconds. I went in the bathroom and started brushing my teeth. After I ate breakfast, I went upstairs and practiced my dance because I was going to perform a dance.
After 30 minutes, my mom said I had to take a bath, so I did. When I got out, my dad was already done with his bath. Then my mom came up and arranged my hair in a french braid. After that, I got bangles, a necklace and earrings.
After all of my family was ready, we went to a party hall. By the time we got there it was time to dance.
It was close to my turn. And I was super nervous my hands were sweaty, my mind was going crazy, I was just jittery.
It was my turn. I took a deep breath and went on stage. I started dancing.
After I was done, everyone clapped. I was proud.
I played with my friends and ate dinner then it was time to leave.
It was a good party.