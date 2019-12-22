Lakeshore Weekly News is hosting its third annual holiday memories essay contest. Contest winners and honorable mentions will have their stories featured in the Dec. 26 issue of Lakeshore Weekly News. Here is one of those stories:
On Dec. 23, 2017, my family and I visited the University of Wisconsin Madison because my dad had to do some research at the Memorial Library.
Although it was a cold morning, we saw a homeless man standing outside the library holding a sign asking for money. I asked my dad for some money for the man. My dad gave me a folded bill that he thought was $2. But when I opened the dollar bill, it was $20. I still handed the money to the homeless man and went back to tell my dad.
“I never knew that I gave you 20 bucks!” my dad exclaimed.
When mom heard about this, she blamed dad for giving out $20 because she was not willing to give that much to the man.
“It’s OK,” dad said, “according to Buddhist Karma, ‘You reap what you sow,’ which means if you help people, people will help you.”
The next day, we went back to Minnesota and it was Christmas Eve. We decided to celebrate the holiday at the Mall of America so that my brother and I could play in the Nickelodeon Universe.
We arrived around 6:30 p.m. and we thought there should be fewer visitors. But we were totally wrong as there were a lot of people and the line of people waiting to buy tickets was very long. While we were following the line impatiently, two strangers suddenly came to us and offered their remaining tickets for free.
Mom asked them why they did not use the tickets themselves. They replied that they had bought more tickets than they wanted. In addition, their children were too exhausted after playing from morning to the afternoon. I found that the total amount of the “free tickets” was worth approximately $25. All of a sudden, I realized what my dad told me yesterday about Karma, "You reap what you sow.” Was it not Karma when we gave $20 to a beggar yesterday and received $25 for free today?