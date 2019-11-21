I was quite disappointed to read the article about the Holy Name students raking neighbors' yards in an annual Rake-a-Thon (ironically named "Raking for good") Nov 7. Recent studies by the National Wildlife Federation, among other ecology organizations, have proven that leaving autumn leaves on the ground promotes a healthier eco-system by providing food and habitat for beneficial insects. In addition, the leaves naturally suppress weed growth which decreases the likelihood of herbicide use in the following year.
Chopping leaves with a mower is a healthy way to "manage" a yard, if leaves are an issue. Perhaps a better fall competition would be a "Plant-a-Thon" with students planting much-needed native trees and shrubs for their neighbors, in a effort to both combat climate change and provide much-needed habitat and food for birds and insects.
Community service can be achieved in many ways; eco-friendly choices better serve both neighbors and nature while teaching future generations improved habits.
Jenni Charrier
Wayzata