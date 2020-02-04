Alzheimer’s disease is the most expensive disease in the country, and more than 5 million Americans are living with this disease, including 97,000 here in Minnesota. Thankfully, Congress has come together in a bipartisan way and approved a $350 million increase for Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for 2020 bringing the total funding to $2.8 billion per year. This increase was fully supported by Congressman Dean Phillips and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. I want to thank them for their support.
It is an honor to serve as the Alzheimer’s Ambassador for the 3rd Congressional District and it is an honor to represent the district on Alzheimer issues. I became involved with the Alzheimer Association after my mom died of Alzheimer’s disease at 75. I was her main caregiver during the five years that she had Alzheimer’s disease, I understand this disease’s costs and impacts physically, emotionally and economically. It is only through this kind of increased research funding that we will discover a cure or slowing down of this disease.
Congressman Dean Phillips, your 3rd District is glad to have a champion in the House in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. I still dream of the day when the first person survives Alzheimer’s.
Linda Comb
Hamel