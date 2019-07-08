Thank you for your article about the Big Woods at Minnetonka’s Lone Lake Park (Lakeshore Weekly News, June 27). When walking there I’d always felt there was something special about those huge trees. Now, thanks to your informative article, when I go again, I will really appreciate the fact that these trees are indeed very unique.
Your article just below the Big Woods in Lone Lake Park was about the purposed mountain bike trails going through this majestic forest. I hope the Minnetonka City Council members will vote against such mountain biking at Lone Lake Park and preserve what is left of our state's Big Woods for future generations to enjoy.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka