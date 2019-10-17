Open Enrollment (OE) students in the Minnetonka School District currently make up 35% of a total student body of over 11,000. OE students bring in yearly $26 million to the district — $9.8 million of that from added local property taxes — to the annual budget of $130 million, Minnesota Department of Education data show.
To attract OE students — and their money — part of the district’s strategy has been to use the district’s website as an advertising tool. But has this worked against full and open disclosure?
For example, state-mandated discipline reports are nowhere to found on the site. Student mental health information kept by the district is likewise unavailable in any form. Specific data related to OE students is rarely made available, which is especially concerning as district Superintendent Dennis Peterson has repeatedly stated that OE’s purpose is to make the educational experience better for resident students.
Without any OE/resident student breakdowns, how can the success of this approach be determined?
Additionally, promotional material on the website in many cases is misleading or of dubious accuracy. Examples follow:
- In informing parents of the benefits of the K-5 immersion language program, the site presents long-debunked pseudoscience as fact, describing a critical learning period in the developing brains of children aged 3-10 where a synapse-based use it or lose it factor is in play. Is this due to ignorance, or something else?
- The district uses a 2018 in-house parental survey to advertise that “99% of parents rated the education provided by the Minnetonka School District as excellent or good.” This conclusion cannot be made from the data collected. The 2018 online survey was non-randomized and had only 2,800 responses out of 10,700 parental “sets” possible. Additionally, most of responses could easily have come from OE parents who live outside the district with arguably different motives.
- Minnetonka’s Niche.com No. 1 ranking is prominently featured. However, Niche.com is a for-profit website catering to education and real estate interests. The Minnetonka School District is one of their advertisers. Additionally, Niche.com’s surveys must be taken on their website where validation is necessarily minimal.
- The Minnetonka website features high student ACT scores, but does not separate out OE versus resident student results. Motivated OE parents are more likely to pay for expensive ACT prep courses for their kids, where a 2-5 point improvement (out of a possible 35) can be had. These factors could skew the ACT results upward.
- The district website features academic and extracurricular student achievements but, again, does not provide an OE/resident student breakdown. Is the district trying to hide the fact that OE students dominate these competitive areas over resident students?
Minnetonka School Board elections are on Nov. 5 where four seats are open.
Steve Farnes
Excelsior